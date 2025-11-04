2 Kala Jathedi–Om Parkash gang members held in Delhi for links with jailed gangster

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two active members of the Kala Jathedi–Om Parkash gang, who were allegedly in contact with gangster Om Parkash alias Kala inside Tihar Jail, an official said on Tuesday.
The accused — Vinod (27) and Dhruv (19), both residents of Jharoda Kalan — were under police radar after the police learnt that they frequently visited Tihar Jail to meet Om Parkash and his brother Amit alias Bage, who are currently in judicial custody in separate cases.
The police said their movements had raised suspicion that the gang was regrouping and planning a violent strike in the capital.
"The arrests have averted a possible targeted killing in the city. Both accused were acting on the directions of Om Parkash, who is in judicial custody in a MCOCA case and is a key member of the Kala Jathedi–Sachin alias Bhanja gang. Their apprehension has prevented a potential incident of violence," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in a statement.
The officer said the police had been keeping a close vigil on visitors coming to meet the jailed gangsters at Tihar. During this exercise, two men were identified as regular visitors who were allegedly carrying out instructions from Om Parkash and his associates outside the jail.
"Information was received on October 28 that the two will be in Jharoda Kalan area with illegal arms to commit a crime. Acting swiftly, a team laid a trap and apprehended both the suspects," Singh said.
On frisking, police recovered two loaded country-made pistols and live cartridges from their possession.
During interrogation, Vinod and Dhruv revealed that they had personal enmity with a person from their village and had sought Om Parkash's help to eliminate him. The police said the two had recently rejoined the gang after being released from jail and had received fresh instructions through Amit, the brother of Om Parkash.
Vinod is a habitual offender previously involved in multiple arms-related offences, while Dhruv has also been booked in two criminal cases.
Further investigation is underway to trace their associates and to determine whether the gang had planned any other criminal activities in the city.