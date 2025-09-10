2 key roads connecting villages, army restored in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 10 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored two vital roads damaged in the recent floods and cloudbursts in the Jammu region, an official said.

The roads restored were the Gulabgarh-Chashoti road in Kishtwar district and the Purna Bahadur-Thandi Kassi road along the Line of Control (LoC) – both lifelines for thousands of people, as well as army units stationed in the area.

The 118 Road Construction Company (RCC), led by Major Jivitesh Razora, restored the critical Gulabgarh-Chashoti road after it was severed by torrential rains and landslides during August 26-27, a defence spokesperson said.

It took the BRO team 13 days to clear a 14-km stretch of debris from the Chashoti side.

An on-site BRO official said the initial days were extremely dangerous due to the risk of more landslides. A local expressed his relief at the restoration of road connectivity.

"We were completely cut off for nearly two weeks. BRO's continuous efforts gave us hope. Today, we are connected again," the person said.

The Purna Bahadur-Thandi Kassi road, another critical route connecting villages and army posts along the LoC, was severely damaged by the heavy rains.

"The 58 RCC, under Project Sampark Chief Engineer Brig R K Mishra, swiftly constructed a 70-meter diversion, restoring uninterrupted traffic flow within a short time," the spokesperson said. PTI AB VN VN