Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) A packet containing two kilograms of heroin was seized from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur Sunday evening, said a BSF official.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops conducted a search operation near the Chak Bhange Wala village in Ferozepur, during which they seized the packet of heroin from the field, said the official.