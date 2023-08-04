2 kg heroin recovered by BSF troops in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Aug 4 (PTI) BSF troops deputed at a village along the Indo-Pakistan border here recovered plastic bottles filled with 2 kg heroin during a search operation on Friday, officials said.

On Friday morning, the BSF personnel deployed in the Mamdot block here observed some footprints of two persons near Kalu Arian village along the international border, the officials said.

Following the footprints, the troops carried out a search operation during which they recovered two small plastic bottles filled with heroin weighing 2 kg, they said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, they added. PTI COR SUN RPA