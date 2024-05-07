2 kg heroin seized in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Two kilograms of heroin having an estimated value of Rs 10 crore was seized from three suspected smugglers, including a minor, in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district during a joint operation of police and the BSF, officials said.

The smugglers received the consignment of drugs from Pakistan via a drone and were travelling in a car on Monday night when a patrolling team intercepted them near Sangrana, they said.

"Operation 'Seema Sankalp' is being run in the district to stop the smuggling of narcotic substances and arrest smugglers. Last night, during patrolling, 2 kg heroin was recovered from three people driving a car," Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said.

He said Manjeet Singh (20) and Nirmal Singh (36) was placed under arrest and a minor has been detained.

Yadav said the accused have accepted that they were in contact with smugglers in Pakistan and received the consignment of drugs via a drone.

He said further investigation in the matter is being done by Kesrisinghpur police. PTI AG IJT IJT