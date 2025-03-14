2 kg of ganja seized from Polytechnic hostel in Kochi

Kochi, Mar 14 (PTI) Two kg of ganja were seized from the men's hostel of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, near here, police said on Friday.

The raid, conducted on Thursday night, led to the arrest of three students, police officials said.

Two of the students were released on station bail, while a 21-year-old native of Kulathupuzha, Kollam, was booked under a separate FIR after authorities recovered 1.909 kg of ganja from his room.

According to the police, the contraband was intended for both sale and personal use.

The second FIR names two other students, from whom 9.70 grams of ganja were seized. They were granted station bail. In addition to the drugs, police seized two mobile phones and identity cards from the suspects.

A senior police official stated that this is the largest quantity of ganja ever seized from a college hostel in Kerala.

The operation was launched amid heightened vigilance ahead of Holi celebrations on campus.

The search, which began on Thursday night, lasted nearly seven hours, concluding at 4 am on Friday, according to police officials. It was carried out jointly by the Kalamassery police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), they added.

Police have initiated a detailed inquiry into the case.