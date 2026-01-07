2 killed, 1 hurt as 2-wheeler collides head on with truck in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Two men riding a two-wheeler were killed, while another man was seriously injured when the vehicle collided head on with a truck on the Amethi-Pratapgarh bypass road in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Monu Yadav (28) and Digvijay Singh (50), both residents of Amethi.

Shiv Nath (30) was seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Amethi for treatment.

The incident occurred near the Maa Kalika dhaba on the Amethi-Pratapgarh bypass road in the Amethi police station area.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Amethi police station Ravi Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.