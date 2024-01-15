2 killed, 1 injured as car rams stationary truck in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Two people were killed and one was injured when a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Musafirkhana area here on Monday, police said Station House Officer (SHO), Musafirkhana, Vinod Kumar Singh, said that the incident took place when a speeding car lost control and hit truck driver Alok Pandey (45) and a mechanic Shan Mohammad (35), who was repairing the vehicle.

Advertisment

Both of them fell into a roadside ditch and died on the spot, he added.

One other person was injured in the incident and was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

The victim's bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS