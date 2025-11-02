2 killed, 1 injured as speeding car crashes into Metro station pillar in Pune

Pune, Nov 2 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured after their speeding car rammed into the pillar of a Metro station in Maharashtra's Pune city early on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am in Bund Garden area, an official from Koregaon Park police station said.

"A car hit a pillar of Bund Garden Metro station. As per the primary information, two persons in the car died while the third person sustained serious injuries," senior police inspector Sangita Jadhav said.

"The incident took place at 4.49 am. The CCTV footage of the area clearly shows that the car moving at a very high speed hit the pillar of the Metro station. There were three passengers in the car," another official said.

Prima facie, it seems that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the accident. "However, we are investigating the matter," the official said.

Some locals reached the spot after the accident and rushed the three persons to a nearby hospital.

Two of them, identified as Hritik Bhandari and Yash Bhandari, were declared dead, while Kushwant Tekwani was critically injured, the official said. PTI SPK COR GK