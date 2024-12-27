2 killed, 1 injured in firing incident in Haryana's Yamunanagar; 2 accused arrested

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Dec 26 (PTI) In a broad daylight killing, two men died and another got injured when four-five armed masked miscreants opened indiscriminate fire on them in a village here on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

Police late in the night said two accused have been arrested in connection with the incident.

As soon as the three men came out of a gym in Lakha Singh Kheri area and were about to sit in their vehicle, four-five masked armed assailants arrived there on motorcycle and opened several rounds of fire at them, they said.

According to the police, the attackers covered themselves with shawls and wore head gears to cover themselves. Around 40 empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

Advertisment

While two men died, the condition of the other person is critical and he has been hospitalised.

The police said the incident was also captured by a CCTV camera. The miscreants escaped after the incident. An investigation into the matter has been launched.

The motive behind the killings was not yet clear, they said.

Advertisment

Those who died in the incident were identified as Pankaj Malik (38) from a village in Saharanpur and Varinder (32) from a village in district Yamunanagar. Their injured friend Arjun from Yamunanagar has been hospitalised.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the miscreants are seen firing a volley of bullets.

Arjun ran to a nearby place to try and escape, but miscreants followed him and fired at him leaving him critically injured, police said, adding the incident was captured by CCTV camera near the spot.

Advertisment

Yamunanagar's Superintendent of Police Rajiv Deswal, who held a meeting with senior police officers after the incident, said four police teams were formed to catch the accused.

In a late night statement by the police, Deswal said the police have succeeded in arresting the two accused identified as Arbaaz, a resident of village Tajewala, and Sachin Handa, a resident of Chhachhrauli.

The accused have been arrested and interrogated very intensively, he said, while adding they will seek their remand after producing them before a court here on Friday.

Advertisment

Earlier, Radaur SHO Sandeep Kumar had said, "Investigations are on...".

After the incident, police were scanning CCTV footage of the area to find clues about the killers, police sources had said. A forensic team collected the evidence from the crime spot. Sources said the murders could be linked to some rivalry or old enmity. However, police said the motive was not immediately clear. A FIR had been registered in the incident including for murder, police said. PTI CORR SUN SCY SCY