2 killed, 1 injured in firing incident in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Two men died and another got injured when some unidentified armed miscreants opened indiscriminate fire on them in a village here on Thursday, police said.

As soon as the three men came out of a gym and were about to sit in their vehicle, four-five masked armed assailants arrived there on motorcycle and opened several rounds of fire at them, they said.

The incident took place in Lakha Singh Khedi here.

While two men died, the condition of the other person is critical and he has been hospitalised.

The police said the incident was also captured by a CCTV camera. The miscreants escaped after the incident. An investigation into the matter has been launched.

The motive behind the killings was not yet clear, they said, adding that the two deceased were in their mid 30s. PTI COR SUN NB