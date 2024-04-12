2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP) Apr 12 (PTI) Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed and ten others were injured when their Bolero jeep went out of control and collided with a tree in the Jarwa police station area here on Friday, police said.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said that a family from Sonhati village was going in the Bolero jeep when the driver lost control and the jeep collided with a tree.

The SP said that Merajulnisha (16) and jeep driver Chandan (24) died on the spot while 10 others were injured and admitted to Community Health Center Tulsipur and District Memorial Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal action is being taken in the matter, he added. PTI COR SAB AS AS