2 killed, 14 injured as tractor-trolley falls into gorge in Nashik

Nashik, Aug 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 14 others injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred late Sunday evening when the victims were returning to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after offering prayers at the Pinakeshwar Mahadev temple in Chandanpuri Shivar near Jategaon in Nandgaon taluka here, they said.

The brakes of the tractor-trolley apparently failed when they were on their way back. As a result, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle fell into a nearly 200-foot-deep gorge, a police official said.

Two women, identified as Kantabai Narayan Gaike (56) and Kamalabai Shyamrao Jagdale (60), both residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, died and 14 other persons suffered injuries, the police said.

The injured persons were first taken to Bolthan Primary Health Centre and later referred to the Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, they said. PTI COR GK