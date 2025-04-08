2 killed, 15 injured after bus collides with truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Apr 8 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 15 injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened near Charhi on NH-33 around 3.30 pm, they said.

The injured persons were admitted to the Seikh Bihkhari Medical College and Hospital, Charhi police station's in-charge Gautam Kumar said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he added.