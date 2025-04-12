2 killed, 15 injured as bus hits stationary truck in UP's Basti

Basti (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Two people were killed and 15 others injured when a double-decker bus hit a stationary truck on the National Highway 28 in Basti district late last night, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred near the Vikramjot crossing in the Chhawani Police Station area around midnight.

Police said the speeding double-decker bus (registration number RJ 27 AP 9558) travelling from Gorakhpur to Lucknow rammed into the rear side of the truck parked on the roadside at the Vikramjot crossing by its driver after its broke down.

The bus hit the truck with such force that the bus' front portion was badly mangled, and two people died while several passengers received serious injuries, the police said.

The truck, coming from the Gorakhpur side, developed some fault after which the driver parked it on the roadside near a shop, owned by Santosh Kumar.

The Police said the impact of the crash was so intense that passengers were thrown about inside the bus, and some suffered multiple injuries.

The local police, led by Vikramjot outpost in-charge Ritesh Singh, rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Vikramjot.

Fourteen people, including children and elderly passengers from Bihar and Rajasthan, were reported injured in the crash. Among the injured were residents of Gopalganj, Siwan, Motihari, and other districts of Bihar, as well as a few from Rajasthan.

Many had sustained severe injuries and were later referred to the Medical College in Darshan Nagar, Ayodhya, for further treatment. Seven of them are said to be in critical condition, the police said.

Police confirmed that two people died on the spot due to the impact, though their identities have yet to be established.

Authorities said they are continuing with further legal proceedings in the case. PTI COR KIS TIR TIR