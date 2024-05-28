2 killed, 17 injured as heavy rains lash Assam

Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 17 others injured in separate incidents as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, as an impact of cyclone Remal, left a trail of destruction in Assam on Tuesday, officials said.

One person, identified as Putul Gogoi, died in a landslide caused by incessant rains at the under-construction NHPC's Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Power project at Gerukamukh in Lakhimpur district, they said.

A 17-year-old college student, identified as Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, was killed when a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling at Dighalbori in Morigaon district. There were four others in the vehicle and all of them were injured, officials said.

In Sonitpur district's Dhekiajuli, a tree fell on a school bus and injured 12 children. They were admitted to a local hospital.

Another person was injured in the Palashbari area in Kamrup district as he tried to escape a falling tree.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the inclement weather is expected to continue.

"I have instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest. Request citizens not to venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. We are constantly monitoring the situation," he posted on X.

In the severely affected Dima Hasao district, road communication between Haflong and Cachar was affected with restrictions imposed on traffic in the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch. All heavy vehicles on the way to Barak Valley were asked to go through Meghalaya, they added.

''Incessant rains and stormy winds have caused landslides in Kapircherrra (NH-27, Haflong to Silchar) and ThereBasati (Umrangso-Dehangi Road). Traffic is disrupted and restricted. A BSNL tower in Haflong is badly damaged, and evacuation efforts are underway. We are closely monitoring the situation'', Sarma posted on 'X'.

Trees were uprooted in several places across the state, including Guwahati, because of the strong winds. Power supply was disrupted in lower Assam as electric poles fell, and water-logging was reported from different towns, officials said.

Among the affected districts were Kamrup (Metro), Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Darrang and Dima Hasao, they said.

Schools and other educational institutions were shut in Morigaon, Nagaon and Dima Hasao until further orders.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall across the state as an impact of the cyclone.

Because of the weather, ferry services were stopped in Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Barpeta, Cachar and Karimganj districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority asked people to avoid staying in vulnerable structures, avoid going to water-logged areas, stock up on essential items and contact authorities in case of an emergency.

The NDRF and SDRF are also on alert to deal with the emerging situation, officials said.

Damage caused by the storm and rains is being currently assessed, the official added. PTI DG SOM DG RG