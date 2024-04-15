2 killed, 17 injured as roof of under-construction house collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and 17 injured as the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Talda village on Sunday, when the labourers were working at the site, they added.

While two labourers were declared dead, 17 were admitted to a hospital where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Additional Director General of Police D K Thakur told reporters that the deceased were identified as Mohit (30) and Piyush (28).

Advertisment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the building owner and contractor for alleged negligence and illegally trying to lift the linter using jacks.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters that police have registered a case against house owner Mursalin Qureshi and contractor Ajab Singh under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said 73 jacks have been seized from the site. PTI COR SAB NAV RC