2 killed, 18 injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Tehri

New Tehri (U'khand), Sep 10 (PTI) Two people were killed and 18 others injured when a bus overturned in Tehri district of Uttarakhand, police said.

The accident occurred at around 10:15 AM on the Nagni-Amsera stretch of Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway when the speeding bus going from Tehri to Dehradun suddenly went out of control, hit the crash barrier and turned turtle, Chamba Station House Officer Dilwar Singh Negi said.

The bus driver, Virendra Singh Negi (35) of Jaulangi Sulyadhar village, and Sukhdev Maithani (22) of Bajinga Dhopdhar village died on the spot. The 18 others injured in the accident are said to be out of danger, he said.

The police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus and sent them to the hospital, Negi said.

If there had been no crash barrier, the bus could have fallen off and the accident could have been more serious, the SHO said.

Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Ayush Aggarwal has ordered an inquiry into the accident.