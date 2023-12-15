2 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into roadside ditch in UP

Balrampur (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Two people were killed and 20 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in fell into a roadside ditch here on Friday morning, an official said.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Singh said the bus with 36 passengers onboard was going towards Tulsipur.

Due to dense fog near Shivanagar village, the driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle overturned into a deep ditch on the roadside. Passersby informed the police about the accident, he said.

Police reached the spot and took out the injured passengers from the bus and rushed them to Balrampur district hospital, where Dilip Prajapati (22) and an unknown person were declared dead, the DM said.

DM Singh said the cause of the accident will be investigated and action will be taken after receiving the probe report. SDM Sadar has been deputed to take care of the injured.

Appropriate compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased, he said, adding that over 30 passengers were residents of Avarahwan village who had reached Lucknow by train from Mumbai and were coming by roadways bus to attend a fair in their village.

Of the total injured, eight were admitted to the community health centre in Tulsipur, where they are being treated, while a seriously injured person has been referred to Lucknow.

Fourteen passengers received minor injuries, the official said. PTI COR NAV NB NB