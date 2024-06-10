2 killed, 3 injured after motorcycles collide in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured after two motorcycles collided near the Shriram Nagar intersection underpass here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when Amit Mishra (32) was returning from his in-laws house in Ugharpur along with his wife Anita (30) to Basti, they said.

Their vehicle was hit by a motorcycle on which three youngsters -- Suraj (25), Dilip (21) and Swaraj (19) -- were riding, police said.

They were all admitted to the Birsinghpur hospital where doctors declared Amit dead, Birsinghpur police outpost in-charge Ramraj said and added that Dilip died at the hospital during treatment.

From this hospital, while Swaraj's family members took him to a private hospital, Suraj's and Anita's family members admitted them to the Government Medical College.