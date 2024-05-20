2 killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge near Shikhar Fall in Dehradun

Dehradun: Two persons, including a woman, died while three others were injured on Monday morning after a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Shikhar Fall in the Rajpur area here, police said.

The accident took place at around 3.30 am when five persons, mostly locals, were returning from the Shikhar Fall in the car, Sub-Inspector Sumer Singh of Rajpur police station told PTI.

The Shikhar Fall, located around 13 km from Dehradun, is a popular waterfall in the area.

A man and a woman were killed on the spot, Singh said.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) pulled the injured out of the mangled remains of the car and rushed them to hospitals in Dehradun. Two of them are under treatment at the Max Hospital and one at Coronation Hospital, he said.

The accident occurred apparently due to failure of the car's brakes, the SI said.

The deceased were identified as Ayush Sharma (30) from Dalanwala area and Avni Kukreti (29), who resided in the Cantonment area of Dehradun and ran a cafe on Mussoorie road.

The injured were identified as Sagar Narula (29), a resident of Delhi, Yuvraj Bisht (33) and Isha (28) from Dehradun.