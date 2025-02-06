2 killed, 3 injured as car rams into parked bus in Varanasi

Varanasi, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when a car carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh rammed into a parked bus on the Veer Bhanpur Highway here on Thursday, police said.

Rajatalab police station in-charge, Ajit Kumar Verma, said that Devendra Pratap Singh, a resident of Bachhwara in Begusarai, Bihar, was travelling with his family and relatives from Prayagraj to Varanasi for religious rituals after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh when the accident occurred.

While Devendra Pratap Singh (90) and his son-in-law Amarendra Singh (62) died on the spot, his daughter Vibha (56), son Praveen Kumar Singh (60) and wife Sushma Singh sustained serious injuries.

Verma added that police rushed to the spot and transported the injured to a hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.