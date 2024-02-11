2 killed, 3 injured as truck rams into car, motorcycle in HP's Solan

Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) Two people were killed and three injured after a truck rammed through a divider of a highway and hit a car and a motorcycle on the opposite lane in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident happened in the evening at a turn of the Kalka-Shimla National Highway near Parwanoo, they said.

Two people were killed and three injured, Solan Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said. He added that those hurt in the accident are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said a case has been registered and investigations are underway. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The details of the victims are awaited. Vehicular movement was hit on the affected lane of the highway following the accident. PTI BPL ANB ANB