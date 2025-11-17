2 killed, 3 injured in Jharkhand road accident

Dumka, Nov 17 (PTI) Two persons died and three others suffered injuries on Monday when their car overturned and hit a tree in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a police officer said on Monday.

The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle at a turning point near Bhalua in Saraiyahat area around 2.30 am, he said.

The injured have been taken to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Subhamdeep Roy (32) and Md Asif Alam (34). PTI CORR BS RBT