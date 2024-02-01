2 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Feb 1 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and three others, including a woman, were seriously injured when their car hit a stationary truck on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Habowal village here on Thursday, police said.
The accident took place when the family, hailing from Nurpur village in Jalandhar, was returning from Amritsar after attending a marriage ceremony, they said.
The deceased were identified as Rahul and Daljit Singh, police said.
The three injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar and their condition is stated to be serious, they said. PTI COR CHS AS