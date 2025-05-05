2 killed, 4 seriously injured in collision between truck and tractor-trolley in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), May 5 (PTI) A young woman and a child were killed, while four others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Monday.

According to ASP (Rural) Vinay Singh, the accident occurred late Monday evening near the Gohawar crossing on the Noorpur-Moradabad road. The crash claimed the lives of 20-year-old Dolly and four-year-old Ananya, while 17 people were injured.

Four seriously-injured persons were referred to the district hospital and the remaining 13 are being treated at a community health centre.

Police have arrested the truck driver. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the people on the tractor-trolley were on their way to Moradabad to attend a pre-wedding ritual, the officer said. PTI COR KIS RC