2 killed, 5 injured after high mast lighting tower falls on auto-rickshaw in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 4 (PTI)Two women were killed and five others were injured after a high mast lighting tower fell on an auto-rickshaw near Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened near a toll plaza under Nagri police station area, around 18 km from here.

Nagri police station in-charge Abhishek Rai said that a high mast lighting tower suddenly got uprooted and fell on a stationary auto-rickshaw, which was carrying about eight passengers.

“Two women died on the spot, while five others were taken to hospital,” Rai said.

The police are examining the cause of the accident.

Locals alleged that the tower fell due to negligence of the authorities concerned, as it was not erected appropriately. PTI SAN NN