2 killed, 5 injured as bus collides with parked truck in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Two people were killed and five others were injured when a private bus collided with a parked truck in the Bichiwada police station area of Dungarpur district in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

Police said the accident occurred when a private bus traveling from Rajkot to Bahraich collided with a truck near Sherwada village.

The deceased were identified as Bharat (20) and Girjesh Kumar (23).

The injured have been admitted to Dungarpur District Hospital for treatment.

Police said that after the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members. A case has been registered against the bus driver, and an investigation is underway. PTI AG ARD ARD