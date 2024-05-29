2 killed, 5 injured as truck rams into autorickshaw in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 29 (PTI) Two persons were killed and five others severely injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a truck here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Bibipur village in the Sehramau police station area when the truck was allegedly hit by a tractor trolley and it lost control, eventually colliding with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction, Circle Officer (CO) Amit Chaurasia said.

Seven passengers in the autorickshaw suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital where Haripal (48) and Ramakant (35) died during treatment, the CO said.

The police said they have sent the bodies for postmortem and initiated investigation into the matter. PTI COR CDN RPA