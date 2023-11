Rajouri/Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Two people were killed and five others injured, when a Tata Sumo skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Rajouri district here on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place on Shahdra Sharif road in Thanamandi area, they said.

The injured have been hospitalised. PTI Corr AB VN VN