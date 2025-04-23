2 killed, 7 hurt in road accident in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Two people died and seven others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a parked vehicle on Delhi Meerut Expressway here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver of the parked car was changing a punctured tyre, they said.

Both the cars caught fire following the collision.

The injured drivers of both the cars were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. The injured persons have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment.

Acting ACP of Wave City Priyashri Pal said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

There was a pet dog in the speeding car who also died in this accident. Fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. PTI COR NAV NB NB