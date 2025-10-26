2 killed, 7 injured as tractor trolley overturns due to high speed

Hamirpur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Two persons died and seven others were injured when a tractor trolley overturned here around 7 pm on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the tractor trolley loaded with iron, cement and fertiliser was going from Rath town market to Barauli village when the accident took place.

Due to high speed, the vehicle, being driven by Shankar from Barauli, lost control and overturned near Amgaon village.

Bhaiya Lal (62) and Suresh (40), both residents of Barauli, died on the spot.

Seven people, including Shankar, were injured. They were taken to community health centre in Rath, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.