2 killed, 7 injured in road accident in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Two people died and seven others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chitrakoot Arun Kumar Singh said that in the afternoon, a jeep going from Karvi to Prayagraj collided head on with a truck at Bhakharwara turn of Bandhi village in Raipura police station area.

In this accident, a total of nine people in both the vehicles were injured.

He added that two of the injured succumbed to their injuries at the hospital during treatment and the rest are being treated in the government hospital of Ramnagar.

The SP said that prima facie it appears that this accident happened due to the truck driver falling asleep. The investigation of the accident has been started.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.