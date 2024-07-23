2 killed, 9 injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 23 (PTI) Two persons were killed and nine injured when a private bus overturned after it was hit by another from behind on National Highway (NH) 27 in Rajasthan's Baran district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver of the bus that was moving ahead took a turn to avoid hitting stray cattle which suddenly came onto the highway, they said.

The total number of passengers travelling in the two buses was yet to be ascertained.

Around 10.15 am, the bus overturned after it was hit from behind by another bus of the same travel company on the Jhalawar road overbridge on NH 27, Circle Inspector (CI), Baran city police station, Ramvilas Meena said.

The conductor of the bus which overturned and one of its passengers came under the vehicle and died on the spot. Nine passengers of the two buses were injured. They are undergoing treatment at the Baran district hospital, the CI said.

The accident occurred when the driver of the bus that was ahead took a turn to avoid hitting stray cattle which suddenly came in front of the vehicle, Meena said.

The deceased were identified as Naresh Bairwa (35), the bus conductor, and Mukesh Prajapat (34), both from Baran, police said.

The driver, conductor and some passengers of the other bus fled the spot after the accident, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, Baran Collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar and Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Choudhary rushed to the spot along with police personnel.

A crane was used to lift the overturned bus, police said.

They said a case has been registered in the matter. The bodies were handed over to the families of the victims after post-mortem examination. PTI COR DIV DIV