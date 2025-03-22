2 killed, 9 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Darjeeling

Darjeeling, Mar 22 (PTI) Two persons were killed and nine others injured when a vehicle fell into a gorge in Mirik in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened at Gayabari when the MUV, with tourists on board, was heading to Siliguri from Sukhiapokhri, they said.

Locals joined the police and disaster management personnel in rescuing those travelling in the vehicle.

The injured persons were taken to the Mirik Primary Health Centre, where two of them were declared dead, police said.

Some of those injured were later referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, around 45 km away, for better treatment.

One of the deceased was identified as Tarkey Lama of Simni village, while the identity of the other person is yet to be ascertained, police said.

An investigation was started to find out the exact cause of the accident, they said, adding that it is suspected that the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a sharp turn on the mountainous road. PTI SUS SOM