2 killed after being hit by vehicle in Jharkhand's Gumla

Ranchi, Feb 9 (PTI) Two persons were killed after being hit by a vehicle in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Monday.

The accident happened on the Kamadara-Bero Main Road on Sunday, they said.

Filmon Kindo (18), along with his minor friend, was going to an examination centre when an unknown vehicle hit them. Both of them died on the spot, police said.

In another accident, an autorickshaw overturned near Pokla Gate railway crossing.

A 10-year-old girl was killed on the spot, and a woman sustained injuries, police said. PTI RPS RPS SOM