2 killed after car skids off road, falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Two people were killed after their car skidded off a road and fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident happened at the Battery Cashman area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

The car skidded off the road and fell into the 150-metre-deep gorge, the officials said and added that its passengers, Hakam Din (25) and Tariq Ahmed (32), were rushed to a hospital by police personnel and locals.

Din and Ahmed, residents of Sangaldan-Gool belt's Dalwa area, were declared brought dead at the hospital, they said.

The officials said that a case has been registered at the Ramban police station.