2 killed after factory wall falls on them in Ludhiana due to strong winds

Ludhiana, May 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed when the wall of a factory fell on them due to strong winds here on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ramdhan and Niranjan, both daily wagers, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Davinder Chaudhary said the two men were standing near the factory wall when it collapsed on them on Karabara road. They were buried under the debris.

While one of them died on the spot, the other breathed his last in hospital, the officer said.