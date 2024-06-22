2 killed after motorcycle hits tree in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Two people were killed here after their motorcycle veered off the road and hit a tree while trying to save a woman who suddenly came in front of their two-wheeler, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred when Amit Nishad, 23, and Krishna, 21, residents of Bahri village, were returning from Holepur village on Friday night, they said.

They were seriously injured in the accident, police said and added that locals took them to Birsinghpur hospital.

Doctors referred them to the district hospital in Ambedkarnagar, where they succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said. Jaisinghpur Circle Officer Prashant Singh said the accident occurred on Birsinghpur-Halapur road near Paharpur village. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB