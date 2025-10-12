2 killed after motorcycle rams into tree in UP

Bareilly (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Two men died in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after their motorcycle lost control and rammed into a tree, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Swaroop (35) and Chhote (30), both residents of Shahgarh village, they said.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the village head, Naresh Gangwar of Kutubpur, informed police after discovering the bodies, SHO Sanjay Singh Tomar said.

"Around 8.45 am, while heading to his fields, Gangwar saw two bodies lying in a roadside ditch near Jia Nagla village on the Sheeshgarh-Baheri road. A motorcycle was found nearby," Tomar said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the motorcycle went out of control and hit a Sheesham tree on the roadside late Saturday night, resulting in the instant death of both riders.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.