2 killed after SUV carrying illegal poppy husk overturned on NH-62 in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another seriously injured on Sunday, allegedly after an SUV carrying illegal poppy husk rammed into an electric pole and overturned on NH-62 near Charkara, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohanram said the car, travelling from Nagaur towards Nokha, first hit an electric pole and then ran over Narayan Singh Rajput, 58, a resident of Charkara, who was walking along the roadside. He died on the spot.

The car overturned after the collision, seriously injuring driver Rajuram, 29, and co-passenger Lalchand Godara, a resident of Ramsar. Police said Rajuram later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police have recovered 60 kg of illegal poppy husk from the car, he said.

"We have seized 60 kg of illegal poppy husk from the car. Investigation is underway to ascertain where it was being transported," he said, adding that no previous criminal record of the deceased driver has been found so far.

Further investigation is underway, police said.