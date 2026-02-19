2 killed after tractor rams into 'dhaba' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Feb 19 (PTI) Two men were killed after a tractor-trailer loaded with fodder lost control and rammed into a 'dhaba' on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near Ghasipur village, they said.

The dhaba owner, Kamal Kumar (35), a native of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh, and a customer, Ranjit Singh (24), a resident of Bihar, were caught in the impact and died on the spot, the police said.

Police said the driver has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.