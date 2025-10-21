2 killed, another in head-on collision between bikes in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Two men died and another got injured after their motorcycles collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer (Manjhanpur) Shivank Singh said Dharmendra (22) and Nilesh (30), residents of Lohanda village, had gone to Kaushambi to visit a mythological site. While returning late Monday night, their motorcycle collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction near Tulsipur village.

Both died on the spot in the accident while another person riding on the other motorcycle was seriously injured and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.