2 killed as ambulance, SUV collide in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A patient and driver of an ambulance were killed and three others sustained injuries after the vehicle collided with a SUV here on Friday, police said.

Three family members of the patient who were also travelling in the ambulance sustained serious injuries, they said.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

"One Farman (25), the ambulance driver, was transporting Raees (27), a patient from Bhoolni village, to a hospital. The ambulance collided head on with a speeding SUV near Saurana village on the Saharanpur-Ambala highway," said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain.

"Patient Raees and driver Farman died at the spot. Raees' wife Gulnaz, his 10-year-old son Abdullah and his cousin Tafi, who were accompanying him, were critically injured and have been hospitalised," he added.

The senior police officer said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The SUV has been seized and a search is on for the driver, who fled immediately after the collision in Sarsawa Police Station area, police said.