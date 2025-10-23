2 killed as brick kiln wall collapses in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Two people, including an accountant and a labourer, were killed and as many sustained injuries when a wall collapsed at a brick kiln here on Thursday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandi Nagar Police Station, Atar Singh, told PTI that the incident took place at the ASP Mahadev Brick Field on the Lahchaura-Gauna Road.

The kiln's accountant, Dinesh Yadav, 50, and three labourers were buried under the debris. Fellow workers managed to pull them out and informed the police.

One of the labourers, Rajendra, 60, died on the spot, while Yadav succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The two others -- Teerari, 45, and Pallu, 36, both residents of Kanpur, are undergoing treatment.

According to police, the kiln is operated by Pradeep Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad.

"No formal complaint has been received from either family yet. Further action will be taken once a complaint is filed," Singh said.