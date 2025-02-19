2 killed as bus collides with auto-rickshaw in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed while few others sustained injuries after a roadways bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in the Chandpa area of Hathras district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Kelagarhi village when the auto-rickshaw heading to Agra was hit by a bus coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Police rushed the injured to the Sadabad community health centre, where doctors declared Anita (37) and Naina (12) dead.

The victims were returning to Agra after attending a wedding in Hathras, police said.

Circle officer Himanshu Mathur said two persons who sustained serious injuries in the accident have been referred to Agra in a critical condition, while another person is receiving treatment at a local hospital. PTI COR ABN ARI