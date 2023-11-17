2 killed as bus hits mini-truck on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Unnao (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Two people were killed and more than 20 others were injured when their mini-truck was hit by a speeding bus on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Friday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Sabli Kheda village under Behta Mujawar police station in which the mini-truck overturned after being hit by the bus, killing its driver Lal Bahadur (47) on the spot, officials said.

Another passenger Mohit (30) died during treatment, police said, adding that 12 of the injured were discharged after first aid, while the others are undergoing treatment but are out of danger.

Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Vijay Anand said the accident took place around 4 am when the bus going from Lucknow to Agra hit the mini-truck from behind on the Lucknow Agra Expressway.

The injured were admitted to the local hospital (CHC), he said.

The passengers had boarded the mini-truck from Alambagh in Lucknow and were going to Saifai in Etawah. PTI COR SAB MNK MNK