2 killed as car carrying devotees from Maha Kumbh hits truck in Jharkhand

Ramgarh/Dhanbad, Feb 18 (PTI) Two women were killed and four others injured after a car carrying devotees from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The incident happened on National Highway-33 when the vehicle with six people hit a stationary truck, he said.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said the injured were admitted to Sadar hospital.

The deceased, Piyari Manjhi and Bindu Manjhi, hailed from Jhalda in Purulia district of West Bengal.

In another incident, at least 12 devotees returning from the Maha Kumbh were injured after their tourist bus hit a truck on Delhi-Kolkata road near Tetulia More in Dhanbad district, police said.

The injured have been admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad.