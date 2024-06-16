2 killed as car collides with another vehicle in UP's Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two persons, including a seer, died after their car collided with another vehicle in Rajepur police station area of Farrukhabad district, police said on Sunday.

Mahant of Shri Panchnam Juna Akhara Manoj Bharti Baba Guru, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Datia, was coming in his car on Saturday night. The car collided head-on with a speeding vehicle near Gandhi village under Rajepur police station, they said.

Guru and the other two injured were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where Guru (85) and his driver Moti alias Rinku (45) were declared dead, police said.

Another injured seer Krishna Bharti is undergoing treatment, they said.

SHO Ranvijay Singh said all the three people were taken out of the car in a serious condition and brought in an ambulance to the Lohia Hospital, where the doctors declared two persons, including Guru, dead.

Another injured person is undergoing treatment, he added.

A disciple of Guru said that he was coming here to take bath on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. PTI COR AR/NAV AS AS