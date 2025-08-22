2 killed as car collides with divider in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) Two men were killed and as many sustained injuries after their car collided with a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Kapoor, 35, a Kanpur-based businessman, and Jitendra Ahuja, 45, manager of a paint company in Delhi. Rajesh Ojha, the Kanpur regional manager of the company and Durga Prasad, a railway employee, were injured, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Mithas said.

The four acquaintances were on their way to Delhi when the accident occurred on Thursday.

The SP said Kapoor was driving the car. PTI COR CDN APL RHL